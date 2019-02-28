SFA official: Man injured after fall from 3rd floor of Wilson Parking Garage

By Gary Bass | February 28, 2019 at 5:55 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 5:55 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An official with Stephen F. Austin State University said that a man was hospitalized after he fell from the third floor of the third floor of the Wilson Parking Garage Wednesday.

Shirly Luna, a spokeswoman for SFA, said Thurssday that a man was hospitalized after he fell from the third floor of the Wilson Parking Garage. She said that the make student was conscious before he was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Luna said they cannot discuss the details leading up to the fall. No further information is available at this time.

