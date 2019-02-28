Thursday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another day with overcast skies and scattered showers for your Thursday. Temperatures today will be chilly with highs topping off in the mid 40s for the northern half of East Texas, and lower 50s for Deep East Texas. Slightly warmer tomorrow as we’ll wake up in the upper 30s and warm into middle to upper 50s for afternoon highs. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday due to a cold front that is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Before the colder air arrives, temperatures will jump into the middle 60s the northern half of East Texas on Saturday with Deep East Texas possibly even seeing lower 70s! Temperatures will drop Sunday afternoon with highs only expected to reach into the upper 40s and winds will be very breezy from the north and northeast. Overnight lows will be below freezing through Wednesday, although Wednesday afternoon will be slightly better with afternoon highs warming into the lower 50s with lots of sunshine.