Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Another day with overcast skies and scattered showers for your Thursday. Temperatures today will be chilly with highs topping off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the northern half of East Texas, and middle 50s for Deep East Texas. A nice warm up tomorrow as we’ll wake up in the middle 40s and warm into middle 60s for afternoon highs. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday due to a cold front that is expected on Saturday. Before the colder air arrives, temperatures will jump to near 70 degrees for the northern half of East Texas on Saturday with Deep East Texas possibly even seeing lower to middle 70s! Temperatures will drop heading into Sunday with highs only expected to reach into the lower to middle 40s through Tuesday and winds will be very breezy from the north and northeast. Overnight lows will be below freezing through Wednesday, although Wednesday afternoon will be slightly better with afternoon highs warming into the lower 50s. If the cold air returning to East Texas wasn’t enough of a reminder that it is still winter, there is even a slight chance of seeing some wintry precip late on Sunday, although we are currently not expecting any impacts to travel or any accumulation.