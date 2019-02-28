Wednesday Basketball: AC teams pick up home wins, SFA teams split with UCA

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - It was a big night for the Angelina basketball teams.
The men and women both picked up wins on their home court. The women took a large lead early over Blinn and never looked back. The Lady Roadrunners won 68-55. The men, sitting in second place of the Region XIV South Division, beat the first place team Jacksonville 60-50.
The SFA Lumberjack teams were not as luck to get two wins on Wednesday. The Ladyjacks remained undefeated at home winning 79-43 over the Sugar Bears of Central Arkansas. The Lumberjacks went to Conway in sixth place and needing a win to keep pace with those in front of them. Shannon Bogues joined the 1,000 point club but they lost 92-74.
