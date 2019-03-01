Aethon Energy informs Nacogdoches and San Augustine County leaders of increased drilling activity

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A natural gas exploration company is stepping up activity in Deep East Texas.
Aethon Energy, a privately held Dallas-based company, shared their plans today in Nacogdoches and San Augustine counties.
A drilling rig located between Martinsville and Chireno off of highway 95 is typical of what Aethon Energy is currently operating. The company has been active in the county for about a year.
The leadership team told elected officials and economic developers work will pick up this year, but do not expect to see the drilling frenzy that happened a decade ago.
Paul Sander, Aethon’s chief operating officer & partner, explained, “Our plans are to drill with three rigs and then eventually probably get to five rigs over the course of the next 10 years, so it will be slow and steady.”
The plan is unlike the large publicly held drilling companies that moved in with a vengeance around 2008, only to practically move out over night to follow more productive discoveries.
“The Haynesville was really left for dead,” Sander said. “And it was picked up by independents like ourselves.”
The Aethon team has production going primarily in Louisiana. Texas is in its infancy, according to the senior vice president of development, Valli Shamagum.
“We have two rigs currently in operational drilling. We’re adding another rig in June. We expect to spend around $167 million in the year 2019 in terms of capital commitment," Shamagum said.
That capital commitment includes expanding for the first time into pipelines and distribution plants, so natural gas can be exported to Asia from the Gulf Coast.
“Over the last five years it became evident that we were going to be an exporter of natural gas rather than an importer,” Sander explained.
Jobs for East Texans are on the minds of economic developers.
“We will be hiring people as our well count grows as we bring these plants and pipelines on stream.,” Sander said.
The company will accept applications online. Experienced rig workers, tired of long drives to the Permian Basin, have successfully filled positions.
There were also some environmental questions about water usage and fracking. Aethon leaders say water sources and permit applications are an ongoing process. The company claims to be a responsible operator with a designated vice president of health safety, environment, and social responsibility.
