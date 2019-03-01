DPS names 6-year-old girl who is battling cancer Honorary Texas Ranger

To officially welcome her to the Rangers, Arias was presented with a pair of custom cowgirl boots, and the signature Texas Ranger hat and badge. As part of her first day on duty, she met other members of the DPS family, including “Chief,” a member of Mounted Patrol Unit, and “Boudine” from the department’s Canine Unit. Arias also received a personal tour of a DPS patrol unit, and learned how to sound the siren and flash the lights.