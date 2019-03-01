East Texas Ag News: Tips on ridding landscapes of winter weeds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re seeing weeds in your landscape before our warm season turf grass begins to grow, you’re not alone.
Those weeds are most likely winter annuals, and you won’t be able to stop them with a pre-emergent herbicide.
The chemical is intended to stop weeds as they begin to germinate. To stop winter annuals, you’ll want to use a pre-emergent herbicide in the fall.
But if you use a pre-emergent now, you’ll be able to get ahead of warm season annual weeds we see in the summer months.
To stay up to date with the latest local Ag News click on ETXAgNews.com.