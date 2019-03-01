Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds and a few patches of drizzle will remain in the forecast through early tomorrow morning, then chances for showers increase. A few isolated thundershowers possible very late on Saturday/early on Sunday with the passage of a strong cold front will be possible. Then some very cold air settles in for a few days across East Texas early next week. Lows on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should drop into the 20s before recovering into the 40s and even the 50s by late next week. Highs should be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, climb into the 50s on Wednesday and then the 60s on Thursday and Friday. One other thing to mention will be the wind behind the cold front on Sunday. Very gusty northerly winds are expected behind the front on Sunday and Monday. Wind gusts may reach 30 mph+. Winds settle down on Tuesday.