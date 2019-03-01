Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It will be a cloudy and cool end to the work week with just a slight chance for a few scattered showers today. Starting your Friday off with chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning with some patchy fog possible as you head out the door. This afternoon, temperatures should warm up into the middle 50s which is looking much better than yesterday. On Saturday, temperatures will continue to warm into the middle 60s for highs with a southeast wind reinforcing warmth and moisture into East Texas. Showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible on Saturday, then a cold front will move through East Texas very late Saturday/early Sunday, bringing likely showers and a few thunderstorms to East Texas and a big change in temperatures. Behind the front we will finally dry out for a few days but it will come at a cost as temps will drop into the middle to upper 20s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning with highs struggling to reach the lower to middle 40s for Monday and Tuesday. The silver lining with all the cold is we will finally see some sunshine on Monday with partly cloudy skies, then mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday before mild temperatures, cloud cover and slight rain chances return to East Texas on Thursday.