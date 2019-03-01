Lufkin Landscape Task Force looks to erect sculpture, plaque to honor Lufkin All-Stars

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin’s young baseball champs could soon have a statue to honor their back-to-back titles.
The Lufkin Landscape Task Force wants to put the bronze sculpture up the convention center. The four-foot sculpture would be placed on a granite base.
According to a proposal to the Lufkin City Council, the sculpture would be located near the sculpture of Angelina to assist in forming an artistic and historical pathway between the convention center and the museum.
Behind it would be bronze plaques recognizing the players and coaches of the two championship teams – the Thundering 13 and the Fierce 14.
The Thundering 13 won the 2017 U.S. Little League Championship, and the Fierce 14 won the 2018 Junior U.S. Championship.
There would also be plaques recognizing donors who contributed to the sculpture. The landscape task force is seeking approval for the sculpture from the Lufkin City Council.
Council members will consider approving the placement of the sculpture when they meet again on Tuesday, March 5.
