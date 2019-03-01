Lufkin’s Erik McCoy did not disappoint at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KTRE) - Former Lufkin Panther and Texas A&M standout Erik McCoy put on a show at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Friday.
McCoy had the top time at the 40 yard dash for offensive lineman. McCoy ran a 4.89. McCoy gid 29 reps on the Bench Press. McCoy scored a 31.0 on the verticale jump tying him for 7th in the competition. In the Broad Jump McCoy measured out at 107 inches. In the 3 cone drill, he went just outside of the top performers list finishing in 8.28 seconds. In the 20 yard shuffle McCoy put in the 11th best time at 4.62.
At the end of the day, McCoy felt accomplished and now he waits for the draft.
