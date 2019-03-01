Lufkin’s Erik McCoy did not disappoint at NFL Combine

McCoy had the top time at the 40 yard dash for offensive lineman. McCoy ran a 4.89. McCoy gid 29 reps on the Bench Press. McCoy scored a 31.0 on the verticale jump tying him for 7th in the competition. In the Broad Jump McCoy measured out at 107 inches. In the 3 cone drill, he went just outside of the top performers list finishing in 8.28 seconds. In the 20 yard shuffle McCoy put in the 11th best time at 4.62.