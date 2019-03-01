Methodists say no to LGBT clergy and same sex marriage

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -After learning about the recent ban on same-sex marriage and ordination of the LGBT clergy in United Methodist Churches, Pastor David Briggs Of Abundant Life United Methodist Church said it is misleading.
“There was legislation on the table for a gracious exit, which would allow for the LGBT community that could not stay within the church and hold good conscious and follow the church’s teachings on homosexuality and marriage. There was policy for them to be able to leave with their property, but that has gone to the judicial council,” said Briggs.
Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage of First United Methodist Church agrees.
“There is no conversation about banning anyone from the church, there are the conversation to maintain a stance where our church has said we don’t believe the LGBT community should be getting married in our churches or have marriages even though it has been upheld by supreme court and the ordinance for pastoral or clergy ministry,” said Brimmage.
But they both agree on the Methodist teachings of marriage being between one man and one woman.
And keep the mission of the United Methodist Church at the forefront in the mist of disagreements.
“There are conversations that have been, there are people that see some of those scriptures differently as progressive or differently theologically through the Greek and the Hebrew and so we know we see things differently regardless of that we are called to minister to all people,” said Brimmage.
“I’m hoping that through this issue that seems to be center stage that United Methodists all over the world will began to model the love of Jesus, by accepting their brother and sister and receiving their brother and sister at the same time standing firm on their convictions,” said Briggs.
There will be another meeting in April to discuss the policies for the United Methodist Church and the LGBT community.
