Nacogdoches boy makes good on $11,000 donation to fallen deputy’s family

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An 11-year-old boy who sold his show rabbits to raise money for the family of a fallen Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputy made good on his promise Friday afternoon.
When Douglass ISD 5th grader Skeet Adams learned of Deputy Raymond 'Brad’ Jimmerson’s death in Oct. 2018, he made the decision to donate proceeds he made from selling a pen of rabbits at the Pineywoods Fair to Jimmerson’s family and fiancee. The original amount was around $3,000, but the donation grew to more than $11,000 as word got around and others also decided to donate.
“It’s a big moment. It shows just how big of a heart this young man has, especially at his age, to be thinking of others. He raised his animals for the fair, and he was probably looking forward to that money and it helping him," said Jason Bridges, Nacogdoches County sheriff.
On Friday, two checks were cut from the proceeds: the first went to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office to set up a scholarship fund in Jimmerson’s name; a move that was supported by Adams’ family. The scholarship fund, Bridges said, would help recruit police officers and deputies, help pay for a portion of their training, and aid in retaining officers.
“I think all of the years of service that Brad put in at county, I think he would be very pleased that this is what that money is being used for, to help benefit the citizens of this county,” said Bridges.
The second amount was sent to Jimmerson’s fiancee to help her with any finances she might struggle with following Jimmerson’s death.
“Of course, the tragic event that happened to Deputy Jimmerson, for him to have a big heart and to decide to do something giving to someone else’s cause and to help benefit Deputy Jimmerson, it shows what a big heart this kid has,” said Bridges.
According to a DPS spokesperson, Jimmerson was dispatched to US 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches, for debris in the road the night he was killed. While he was removing the debris, he was hit by a car, which forced him into the path of another. He died at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.