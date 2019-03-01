Not-so-basic vinaigrette by Vic’s Scratch Kitchen

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Michelle Griffin, owner of Vic’s Scratch Kitchen in Tyler, shows us how to take a basic vinaigrette and change it into various healthy options for your pickiest eaters. You may finally get your family to eat their salad when you try these options!
Basic Vinaigrette
Yield ½ Cup
Ingredients
· ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
· 2 Tbls vinegar of choice*
· 2 tsp Dijon mustard
· 2 tsp maple syrup or honey (omit for sugar free)
· 1 medium garlic clove
· 1/8 tsp fine sea salt, to taste
· Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine ingredients in a bowl and whisk until completely mixed together. Test and adjust to taste. If too much oil, add more vinegar and/or maple syrup/honey. If too acidic, add more oil or maple syrup/honey. If a little bland, add a little more salt, pepper and/or garlic.
Refrigerate if not using immediately. Will last 7-10 days in fridge. If oil solidifies just leave on counter to bring to room temperature or microwave gently. Whisk vinaigrette just before serving to combine flavors.
*Vinegar of Choice
· Balsamic Vinegar – pairs well with salads that contain fruit
· Red Wine Vinegar or Sherry Vinegar – very versatile dressing for all salads
· White Wine Vinegar or Champagne Vinegar – a subtle dressing
· Or Lemon Juice
Additional Adjustments
· Add some pureed strawberry, raspberry or blueberry for a fruity vinaigrette
· Add 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt to make it creamy
Vic’s Scratch Kitchen does the cooking using local, fresh ingredients, and they’ll deliver them to your home or office in Tyler or Whitehouse. Call them at 903-594-4453 or visit the Facebook page by clicking here.
