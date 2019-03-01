Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Areas of patchy drizzle and some light rain will remain in the forecast through our Friday. We are certainly feeling the effect of the cold front that passed through East Texas last night and very early this morning. The next cold front, the stronger of the two, has been delayed once again and is expected to pass through East Texas starting very late on Saturday night (NW Areas) and continue through early Sunday morning. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible as this front moves through with much cooler air heading into East Texas behind this boundary. Just to give you an idea... Temperatures should rise to 50-55 degrees on Sunday morning ahead of the front and then fall into the upper 30s by late Sunday afternoon. We are looking for lows to drop into the middle 20s both Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week...with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The best news here is that the sun should shine brightly on Tuesday and Wednesday as skies clear behind this cold front. Bundle Up.