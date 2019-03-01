Sheriff’s office: Explosive device found in gang member’s Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and agents from Homeland Security arrested a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood and a woman after they served warrants at a home in the Indian Springs community Wednesday.
A search of the home turned up “a large amount of methamphetamine,” marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an explosive device, and guns, according to a press release.
James Vincent Chaney, 37, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on numerous charges including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, components of explosives, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nicole Ann McBee, 32, of Indian Springs, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges that include manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapons - explosive device, and components of explosives.
Collectively, Chaney’s bond amount was set at $220,000. McBee’s collective bond amount was set at $210,000.
According to a press release, PCSO deputies and Homeland Security agents executed a felony arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at a home in the 500 block of Cherokee Trail in Indian Springs on Wednesday.
When the deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested Chaney.
“Chaney is a known Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member and a convicted felon and was believed to be in possession of firearms,” the press release stated.
PCSO detectives also made contact with McBee inside the residence.
Later, the detectives obtained probable cause to get a warrant to search the home for guns and drugs.
“Deputies were granted the search warrant for the property and the search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, components of an explosive device, an explosive device, and firearms hidden in floor compartments of the residence,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were contacted to assist with and take possession of the explosive device.
