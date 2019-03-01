Texas A&M Agrilife shares ‘grape expectations’ with East Texas growers

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Representatives of Texas A&M Agrilife’s Extension Office visited Lufkin Friday to share the essentials of grape growing in a climate that typically isn’t suitable for the crop.
The presentation was part of the annual East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference held at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Michael Cook with TAMU Agrilife said not matter what you’re growing grapes for, he said there are lots of opportunities, it just depends on what you’re growing and how you’re going to manage them.
“Whether it’s for wine, for fresh eating, or for ornamental value, there’s lot of opportunities in East Texas,” said Cook.
Cook said there are challenges for East Texas farmers, considering most areas where grapes are farmed and harvested are more temperate, dry locations, such as the high plains of Tarrant County.
“We have to be honest, there are challenges growing many grape varieties here in East Texas,” said Cook. “Eighty percent of the grapes grown in Texas come from the high plains. We have many wineries in the hill country, and they’re growing grapes there as well. Also in North Texas.”
Heat and humidity cause the biggest issues; disease flourishes with moisture, Cook said, which leads to inherent challenges not only with the soil, but also with insect control and management.
“It’s important for someone wanting to grow grapes, whether it’s a grapevine in their backyard or growing a commercial industry in East Texas... you’ve got to be able to plant the right grape and know how to manage that,” Cook explained. “Texas is a big state, so we need to know what’s going on in our specific area.”
Grapes grown for popular wines like Cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay typically are imported from Europe, which makes it particularly difficult to grow them in a much different climate such as Texas soil. Cook said the solution lies in “breeding” a grape crop that is one part European, high-quality fruit and disease-resistant, humidity-friendly grapes native to Texas.
“One of the cool things about Texas is we have the largest repository of wild grapes. You might see some in the backyard, on your property,” Cook explained. “We have over 13 species of wild grapes that [grow] in the state of Texas."
“There are a lot of options,” Cook added.
