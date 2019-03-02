Diboll police: Man shoots woman, flees in vehicle, then causes major wreck

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Diboll police are searching for a man who they say shot a woman then fled in a vehicle.
Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker says a female was shot in the back twice by a male suspect in the 600 block of Devereaux Street. The female was taken to a Lufkin hospital.
The shooter fled in a vehicle, police say, and crashed it on Hwy 59 at Durham, causing a major wreck. He bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police are searching for him now. They ask that people in that area be mindful and if anything or anyone out of the ordinary is noticed, call 911 immediately.
A weapon was found in the vehicle, but they have not determined yet whether it is the gun that was used to shoot the woman.
No word on any injuries caused to other people by the wreck.
