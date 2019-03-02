Diboll Police searching for suspect in shooting that left woman in critical condition

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - Diboll Police said they are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Friday.
According to Diboll Police, Anthony Kelly fled the scene of the shooting on Devereaux Street before crashing on Highway 59 and then fleeing on foot.
Police said the woman was shot 8 times and is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital for her protection.
They said Kelly has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is described as a 36 year old black male, 6’tall, 175 lbs.
If you know the whereabouts or have information on Kelly please contact the Diboll Police Department at 936-829-5586 or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
