Lufkin police searching for suspect who led officers on high-speed chase, fled on foot, fired gun

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they are currently searching the North Lufkin area for a pursuit suspect who apparently fired shots at a witness before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described by police as a black male, less than 20 years of age, 6′2 - 6′3, thin build, wearing a red jacket.
The incident began as a traffic stop near Loop 287 at Paul Avenue going northbound around 7:30 p.m. according to Jessica Pebsworth with Lufkin PD.
When officers initiated a traffic stop, they say the suspect vehicle accelerated in excess of 100mph. Officers pursued the suspect but eventually lost sight of him.
He then apparently wrecked out on Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue. He then fled on foot toward Brandon Park and allegedly fired shots at a witness, Pebsworth says.
Officers are searching for him now.
This information is preliminary, as this is an active scene with new developments as the investigation continues, police say.
If you see this suspect or notice any suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.
