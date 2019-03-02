Lufkin shutsout Nac 3-0 in key district matchup

The scoring for Lufkin started in the 27th minte with Leo Acevado finding the back of the net. Thae Pack would stay on the attack and in the 38th minute they would score again with credit going to Oscar Ibarra. Lufkin lead at half 2-0. The Dragons had their chances but captain Jeison Cruz made several key stops and William Free defended well when called on after Cruz left the game for a minor injury.