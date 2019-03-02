Lufkin shutsout Nac 3-0 in key district matchup

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A good crowd at Abe Martin Stadium saw the Lufkin Panthers shut out Nacogdoches 3-0 in a key district matchup.
The scoring for Lufkin started in the 27th minte with Leo Acevado finding the back of the net. Thae Pack would stay on the attack and in the 38th minute they would score again with credit going to Oscar Ibarra. Lufkin lead at half 2-0. The Dragons had their chances but captain Jeison Cruz made several key stops and William Free defended well when called on after Cruz left the game for a minor injury.
Lufkin added a goal in the 2nd half by Eddie Guardado to seal the game.
“Look you guys, you beat them twice this year,” Coach David McPherson told his team after the game. “When you work hard you can win and be successful. It showed tonight. Be proud. Now Nacogdoches has to live with this until next season.”
Heading into the game the Panthers were in third place of the district so the win brings them 3 needed points in the standing.
