Regional finals set after exciting night of Regional Semis

Regional finals set after exciting night of Regional Semis
March 1, 2019 at 11:22 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 11:22 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Friday night offered plenty of basketball excitement with the regional tournaments. Teams are now one step closer to state.

Scores:

5A:

Region II at the Culwell Center in Garland

#4 Sulphur Springs 51, Highland Park 46

Lone Star 60, #1 Lancaster 56

Saturday 1 pm: #4 Sulphur Springs vs Lone Star in regional championship

3A:

Region II at Prosper HS

#3 Madison 74, #23 Tatum 48

#7 Commerce 45, #18 Edgewood 29

Saturday 2 pm: #3 Madison vs #7 Commerce in regional championship

Region III at Waco Midway HS

#14 Crockett 73, #10 Coldspring 71

#2 East Chambers 75, Malakoff 55

Saturday 1 pm: #2 East Chambers vs #14 Crockett in regional championship

2A:

Region II at McKinney Boyd HS

#4 Big Sandy 64, #2 Muenster 46

#3 Martins Mill 42, #20 Poolville 25

Saturday 12 pm: #3 Martins Mill vs #4 Big Sandy in the regional championship

Region III at Bryan HS

#5 Grapeland 58, #14 Tenaha 46

#1 Shelbyville 99, #15 Lovelady 72

Saturday 1 pm: #1 Shelbyville vs #5 Grapeland in the regional championship

1A:

Region IV at Austin ISD - Burger Gym

#10 Oakwood 53, #13 Moulton 44

#5 Neches 69, #22 Leggett 50

Saturday 12 pm: #5 Neches vs #10 Oakwood in regional championship

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.