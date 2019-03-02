Regional finals set after exciting night of Regional Semis

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Friday night offered plenty of basketball excitement with the regional tournaments. Teams are now one step closer to state.
Scores:
5A:
Region II at the Culwell Center in Garland
#4 Sulphur Springs 51, Highland Park 46
Lone Star 60, #1 Lancaster 56
Saturday 1 pm: #4 Sulphur Springs vs Lone Star in regional championship
3A:
Region II at Prosper HS
#3 Madison 74, #23 Tatum 48
#7 Commerce 45, #18 Edgewood 29
Saturday 2 pm: #3 Madison vs #7 Commerce in regional championship
Region III at Waco Midway HS
#14 Crockett 73, #10 Coldspring 71
#2 East Chambers 75, Malakoff 55
Saturday 1 pm: #2 East Chambers vs #14 Crockett in regional championship
2A:
Region II at McKinney Boyd HS
#4 Big Sandy 64, #2 Muenster 46
#3 Martins Mill 42, #20 Poolville 25
Saturday 12 pm: #3 Martins Mill vs #4 Big Sandy in the regional championship
Region III at Bryan HS
#5 Grapeland 58, #14 Tenaha 46
#1 Shelbyville 99, #15 Lovelady 72
Saturday 1 pm: #1 Shelbyville vs #5 Grapeland in the regional championship
1A:
Region IV at Austin ISD - Burger Gym
#10 Oakwood 53, #13 Moulton 44
#5 Neches 69, #22 Leggett 50
Saturday 12 pm: #5 Neches vs #10 Oakwood in regional championship
