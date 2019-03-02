Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here is the weather where you live. Cloud cover will remain all day today with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Rain chances increase overnight tonight and will continue into the start of Sunday. We cannot rule out the possibility of some thunder and lightning associated with these showers. A cold front comes through early on Sunday bringing with it cold temperatures and gusty winds. We will hit our high of about 49 degrees early in the day tomorrow but temperatures will swiftly drop as the cold front moves over East Texas. Monday be sure to bundle up as temperatures will bearly make it into the 40s and clouds will hang around all day. A warming trend will take over the rest of the work week warming into the 70s by Friday. The best chances to see sunshine will be Tuesday and Wednesday but then clouds and rain chances return Thursday and Friday.