State Champion Tree named at SFA Arboretum

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Arboretum can now boast that it’s home to a champion tree, the most recent addition to the Texas Big Tree registry. The tree itself is not very big, but for the species, it’s impressive.
“The chalk maple is a small tree, so what we're really doing is crowning a larger version of a small tree," said Greg Grant, who nominated the tree with the Texas A&M Texas Forest Service.
And most importantly to the former SFA Gardens horticulturist the specimen is “bigger than Dallas."
“It didn’t set well with me, a former employee here and 7th generation East Texan, that an East Texas tree in Dallas was our state champ,” Grant shared. “So my first thought remembering back to my Arboretum Days, I’m pretty sure the one at the Arboretum was bigger than that.”
Texas Forest Service district forester John Boyette confirmed Grant's hunch. He measured the circumference 4 1/2 feet up the tree trunk, as required by the rules.
“This one is interesting because it forks right above 4 ½ feet,” Boyett pointed out as he stood by the maple. “If it had forked below that, then you would have to measure just one branch, but we’re able to measure the entire trunk, which boosted it up.”
The SFA chalk maple measures 34 inches around, 28 feet tall, and a crown spread of 30 feet.
SFA Gardens director Dr. David Creech attributes the tree’s stately growth and its fantastic fall color to his mentor, the late Texas plant pioneer Lynn Lowrey. The father of native Texas plants sowed a seed and gave the seedling to Creech more than 30 years ago.
“He contributed a lot of the trees that we planted in 1986, 87, 88,” Creech said.
The tree leaves a legacy that interim SFA president Dr. Steve Westbrook is already using as a marketing tool at a ceremony held Friday morning.
“It’s indicative of one of the things that’s great about SFA because if you come here and you put roots down on this campus, you become a champion,” Westbrook said.
You can find the champion chalk maple just off Wilson Drive and south of the SFA Agriculture Building.
