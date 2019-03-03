Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A cool and rainy evening tonight with showers likely through tomorrow morning and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. Temperatures will sit in the 40s overnight and tomorrow morning before a strong cold front pushes through East Texas early tomorrow morning. Once the front pushes through, rain chances will diminish quickly but temperatures will also drop throughout the day. Deep East Texas will be allowed to warm into the mid to upper 50s before the front arrives earlier in the afternoon. Cloud cover will likely remain over East Texas through the day on Monday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s/lower 30s in the morning and only warming into the upper 30s/lower 40s for afternoon highs. Tuesday we will likely see our coldest temperatures for the 7 day forecast with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before winds shift back from the south, feeding warmth, cloud cover and even slight rain chances back into East Texas. Better chances for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s before another cold front is expected to arrive some time in the middle of next weekend. During this cold weather event, please don’t forget about the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants. On top of the cold, winds will range from 15-25 mph on Sunday and 10-15 mph on Monday, which will likely drop wind chills into the upper teens and lower 20′s. Protect yourself and your loved ones from the cold and do not forget to bundle up. Stay safe everyone.