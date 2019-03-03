Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. Temperatures will drop throughout the day today, starting in the middle 40s and sinking to the upper 30s. Patchy drizzle is possible this morning but will move out as we move into the afternoon. Heading into the afternoon winds will be very gusty, up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s. The chances are low but if we do see any wintery mix it will be early Monday morning and very isolated in nature. Do not expect any travel problems. You will want a warm jacket tomorrow as temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 30s with cold winds from the north. We will warm through the rest of the week almost 10 degrees per day. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the 40s and 50s respectively with sunshine both days. Clouds and rain chances return to end the work week and start the weekend but temperatures will be in the low 70s by Friday and Saturday.