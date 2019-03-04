Angelina College Police Department, academy to move into same building

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Changes are on the way to Angelina College. Construction crews are working to move the Angelina College Police Department and the police academy under one roof.
When the project is complete, both will be housed in what used to be the Baptist Student Services Building. Angelina College Police Chief Doug Conn says college administrators chose to move the two programs in order to put the police department and academy under one roof.
Right now his office is at the administration building, while the police academy is on the south side of campus at the Community Services Building.
Conn says the challenge right now is being able to conduct duties in both areas but from different locations. [
“It will put us all under the same roof and it will be much easier to manage those programs being under the same roof,” Conn said.
Construction began two weeks and the renovations are expected to complete in May.
