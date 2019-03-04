Center man injured in 2-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 96

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 34-year-old Center man suffered unknown injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Shelby County Friday evening.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that a 2014 Nissan passenger car was stopped facing north on Highway 96 and waiting to turn left when it was struck by a 2018 Ford pickup driven by Waylon Whiteside.
The press release said that Whiteside “failed to control speed.”
Whiteside was transported to a Center hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, the press release stated. The driver of the Nissan, a 16-year-old from Center, was not injured in the wreck.
The crash is still under investigation.
