East Texas groups launch 'Project Sticker Shock’ to target underage drinking

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars and The Coalition are kicking off Project Sticker Shock on Monday.
Project Sticker Shock is a Drug-Free All Star community awareness campaign that hopes to make adults aware of the dangers of underage drinking and the consequences of providing alcohol to minors.
The stores participating are Brookshire Brothers & Pharmacy and Tobacco Barns, La Michocana Meat Market, Big’s convenience stores, Hernandez Grocery, and Coleman’s convenience store in Zavalla.
The Drug-Free All Stars hold this event annually before the spring break holiday, which is the deadliest time for alcohol related accidents involving minors.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.