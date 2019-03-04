Evans United Spring Carnival impacts attracts revenue to local communities

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches resident Rachel Collins has been attending The Evans United Spring Carnival for years with her children.
“What I like about the spring carnival is that you don’t have to pay its free admission and all you have to pay for is the rides and the food,” said Collins.
Management says keeping the carnival affordable has always been their top priority for families.
“It’s free to get in almost everywhere we go, it’s free to get in because we don’t see any reason in charging someone to come in, but we have deals every day and wristband specials and its unlimited riding for a certain time,” said Jason Phipps, Manager.
Along with diversity and revenue for local communities.
“It attracts people from far away, like that’s coming to Nac, visiting town, visiting Nacogdoches,” said Collins.
“Like every other town we go to, we bring revenue to the town also with the diesel, with the hydraulic fluid, hydraulic repairs, electrical shops, the auto parts, all of the guys go to Walmart a couple of times a week, the laundromats, just about anything.”
The Evans United Spring Carnival will be in Lufkin located at the Mall from Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10.
There will be free admission and free parking.
