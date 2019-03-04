First Alert: A late season cold snap puts Deep East Texas in the deep freeze

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A late season cold snap will put all of East Texas in the deep freeze the next couple of nights. In fact, Tuesday morning's record low temperature is 24, and we will be flirting with that record low in the Piney Woods.
If you have any new spring plants in bloom, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside so they do not get zapped by the freeze and frosty conditions through Wednesday morning.
The silver lining is that we do get the sun to return to our part of the state the next couple of days. That sun will be a cold sunshine, with highs in the upper 40's on Tuesday and upper 50's by Wednesday.
We will see temperatures on the upswing late in the week, but that warming trend will come with more clouds and a slight chance of rain as our winds shift back to the south. This may also bring back some morning fog by Thursday and Friday.
The warm, humid air that returns late this week will combine with an upper level disturbance to spark off some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday morning. These thunderstorms could disrupt some of your early weekend plans, so take note.
Behind the storm system, we will clear out and see drier air return for Sunday and Monday of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hands.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.