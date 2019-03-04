Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Bundle up today! We are expecting a chilly day with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s. Winds will be cold from the north gusting up to 15 mph. There is a very low possibility for seeing a wintery mix this morning, but if we do it will be scattered and brief in nature and will not cause any travel issues. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing for a considerable time so make sure you bring in any pets or plants that you have outside. A warming trend will be observed throughout the rest of the week. Sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s and 50s respectively. Thursday cloud cover and rain chances return with temperatures in the low 60s. To end the work week and start the weekend mid-70s come to East Texas but so do increased rain chances with the possibility for isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. A cold front comes through Saturday afternoon taking away the cloud cover and dropping the temperatures into the middle 60s for Sunday.