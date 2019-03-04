MP-Chapel Hill, Martin’s Mill bring back championships from Girls Basketball State

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KLTV) - Two East Texas teams came home champions after the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament.
MP-Chapel Hill pushed their season to an unbeaten one by defeating Woodville for the Conference . The Red Devil went 55-46 to claim to their first-ever state championship.
Martin’s Mill was not be outdone and nabbed back-to-back state championships. With their hard fought win over Grapeland, they claimed their sixth championship title. The Grapeland squad didn’t make it easy for them, battling back from deep double digits before bowing out at 60-56.
Several East Texas players were honored for their performances, making it onto the All-Tournament Teams.
From Grapeland, Hannah Chipman, guard/forward, and Teira Jones, forward, were selected. Martin’s Mill players Mollie Daniel, guard, Abbie Orrick, forward, and Jada Celsur, guard, were honored as well. Jada was denoted as the Championship Game MVP.
MP-Pleasant Hill saw several player in the All-Tournament Team, including Ja’Mya Bishop, guard, Rebekah Crane, guard, and Mason Garrett, guard. Bishop was denoted as the Championship Game MVP. From Woodville, Jordyn Beaty, center, and Jaydon Argumon, guard, were selected.
The All-Tournament Teams were selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association while Championship Game MVPs were selected by the media.
