New business opportunities changing the face of downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Downtown Nacogdoches is being transformed with new business opportunities that city officials hope help build up the community.
In many instances, older businesses that have been a mainstay are selling out to retire, creating new opportunities for young and seasoned business owners alike.
“We’ve seen some new development, and some new buildings being purchased from long-time businesses downtown that wanted to downsize,” said Dr. Amy Mahaffey, director of Downtown Main Street. “Just because, you know, they had a lot of square footage and they wanted to help with an opportunity.”
KTRE’s Donna McCollum has more on why it appears the business opportunity outlooks will continue to grow in downtown Nacogdoches.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.