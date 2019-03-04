Newton County deputy hit, injured by vehicle while directing traffic at fire

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered unknown injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while he was directing traffic at the scene of a structure fire Friday night.
“Had a structure fire on Hwy 12 in Deweyville,” Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said in his weekly report. “Deputy Matt Wonders was directing traffic when a possible drunk driver hit him. The driver left the scene.”
Rowles said that law enforcement pursued the driver and found him at a home in Orange County a short time later.
“He was talked out of the house and arrested,” Rowles said. “Lots of serious charges filed.”
The sheriff said his deputy is OK, adding that Wonders was treated at and released from a medical facility in Orange.
A story on the KJAS.com website identified the suspect as Scott Allen Gantt.
According to Newton County Jail records, Gantt was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant, third-degree felony accident causing injury, third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle, and Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Greer set his collective bond amount at $151,000.
