NJCAA Tournament parings set

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The craziness of March will tip off for East Texas junior college teams on Tuesday at the 2019 NJCAA Region XIV Tournament in Shreveport, La.
By Saturday, only one men’s team and one women’s team will be left standing as tournament champions.
All the games will be played at Centenary College’s Gold Dome.
Here is the full tournament schedule:
Women’s Play-In Game - Monday, March 4, 2019
- Play-In – 6:30 p.m. - Paris (#8-T) vs. Coastal Bend (#8-T)
Men’s First Round Games - Tuesday, March 5, 2019
- Game 1 - 1:00 p.m. – Blinn (South #4) vs. Kilgore (East #5)
- Game 2 - 3:00 p.m. - Panola (East #3) vs. Coastal Bend (South #6)
- Game 3 - 6:00 p.m. - TVCC (East #4) vs. Lee (South #5)
- Game 4 - 8:00 p.m. - Lamar (South #3) vs. BPCC (East #6)
Women’s Quarterfinals – Wednesday, March 6, 2019
- Game 5 - 1:00 p.m. - Tyler (#1) vs. TBD with Play-In Game (#8)
- Game 6 - 3:00p.m. - Kilgore (#4) vs. Panola (#5)
- Game 7 - 6:00p.m. - TVCC (#2) vs. Blinn (#7)
- Game 8 - 8:00p.m. - Angelina (#3) vs. BPCC (#6)
Men’s Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 7, 2019
- Game 9 - 1 p.m. - Navarro (East #1) vs. Game 1 Winner (Blinn/Kilgore)
- Game 10 - 3 p.m. - Angelina (South #2) vs. Game 2 Winner (Panola/Coastal Bend)
- Game 11 - 6 p.m. - Jacksonville (South #1) vs. Game 3 Winner (TVCC/Lee)
- Game 12 - 8 p.m. - Tyler (East #2) vs. Game 4 Winner (Lamar/BPCC)
Women’s & Men’s Semifinals – Friday, March 8, 2019
- Game 13 - 1 p.m. - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner
- Game 14 - 3 p.m. - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner
- Game 15 - 6 p.m. - Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
- Game 16 - 8 p.m. Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Women’s & Men’s Championships – Saturday, March 9, 2019
- Game 17 - 4 p.m. - Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner
- Game 18 - 7 p.m. - Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner
