Polk County equipment company offering $5K reward for info in trailer theft

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Polk County equipment company is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects who forced open a gate at the business and stole an 18-foot gooseneck dump trailer on Saturday.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the theft occurred at Hendrix Equipment, which is located at 3855 U.S. Highway 59 North.
“Unknown subjects forced their way into the gated business and removed a 2015 Big Tex 18-foot gooseneck dump trailer without the consent of the owner,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with any information on the case that will help with the investigation is urged to call Detective Lee Rogers at (936) 329-9024. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Any information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.
“Hendrix Equipment is offering an additional $5000 reward if the information given leads to the arrest of the suspects,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.