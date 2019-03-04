Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Very chilly temperatures overnight tonight dropping below freezing by the early morning hours tomorrow. Winds from the north will be breezy at 10-15 mph which will drop wind chills into the upper teens and lower 20s. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow with skies clearing through the late afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Monday afternoon before dropping into the mid to upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Sunshine returns to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday before winds shift back from the south on Thursday bringing cloud cover and slight rain chances back to the forecast. Rain chances will be more likely on Friday and Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.