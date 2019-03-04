VIDEO: Lufkin police release dashcam video from high-speed chase

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released dashcam video of the pursuit that ensued Friday evening after an attempted traffic stop on Paul Avenue near Loop 287.
The suspect eventually wrecked his car on Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue and exchanged gunshots with a witness who tried to make him stop.
The Lufkin Police Department posted the video on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page Monday afternoon.
“Here is the video from the pursuit Friday night,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers terminated the pursuit roughly three minutes in due to unsafe speeds in a residential area.”
When officers initiated a traffic stop, they say the suspect vehicle accelerated in excess of 100mph. Officers pursued the suspect but eventually lost sight of him.
Eventually, the suspect wrecked his vehicle on Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue, the Facebook page stated. The suspect then allegedly shot at a witness who tried to make him stop as he fled the scene on foot toward Brandon Park.
“The witness had a CHL and returned fire on the suspect,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the witness was not hit, and Lufkin police believe the suspect wasn’t hit either.
The suspect is described by police as a black male, less than 20 years of age, 6′2 - 6′3, thin build, wearing a red jacket.
The incident remains under investigation, the Facebook post stated.
“Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at (936) 633-0356,” the Facebook post stated.
