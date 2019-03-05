Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrest man who allegedly assaulted Alto couple

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting an Alto couple.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation of the incident continued throughout the week of February 24.
Evidence was obtained from the Investigator in this case, with the assistance of Alto Police Department, which led to him obtaining two arrest warrants for the arrest of Joshua O’Bryan Gasaway, 32, from Alto.
Gasaway was charged on March 4 for two charges of injury to the elderly.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct Two, Judge Tony Johnson issued the arrest warrants and arraigned Gasaway, setting bonds at $250,000 on each charge. Gasaway remains in custody at this time.
The investigation will continue to gather further evidence in the case.
Gasaway has been booked into the Cherokee County Jail on numerous occasions for various offenses beginning in 2005.
