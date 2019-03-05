East Texas Ag News: Wait for dry soil before tilling your garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re a gardener, you may be frustrated by all of the recent rain and moisture in East Texas.
If saturated soil is delaying any spring garden prep work, you may want to wait.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says working with wet soil diminishes the natural structure of the soil. This happens when you till up the ground too often or when the ground is soggy wet.
You should wait until your soil has a natural crumbly look and feel.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.