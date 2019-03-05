Freeze warnings continue for one more night before we end the week on a warming trend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another widespread, deep freeze taking shape across the Piney Woods, again, tonight.
Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle-to-upper 20′s and will stay there for about an eight-to-ten hour period.
If you have any new spring plants in bloom, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside so they do not get zapped by the freeze and frosty conditions through Wednesday morning.
The sunshine we receive on Wednesday will help our temperatures climb into the upper 50′s, making for a cool sunshine, but a much more, comfortable day.
We will see temperatures on the upswing late in the week, but that warming trend will come with more clouds and a slight chance of rain as our winds shift back to the south. This may also bring back some morning fog by Thursday and Friday.
The warm, humid air that returns late this week will combine with an upper level disturbance to spark off some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. These thunderstorms could be rather strong, disrupting some of your early weekend plans, so take note.
Behind the storm system, we will briefly clear out on Sunday before more clouds and wet weather return early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hands.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.