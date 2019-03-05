Lufkin Police Department still searching for high-speed chase vehicle suspect

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Body camera video released by the Lufkin Police Department captures a high-speed chase on Friday night.
“The vehicle pulled to the side of the road as if it was going to stop, and about the time the officer was going to get out of his vehicle the suspect vehicle pulled away,” said Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Department Public Information Officer.
That’s when the suspect vehicle accelerated speeds well over 100 mph and continued northbound on Loop 287 and then took a left onto Sayers Street.
The officer pursued until the supervisor called off the pursuit due to it being in a residential neighborhood.
“Whenever a pursuit happens there really is a case by case basis, there is different factors depending on the time of day, the weather, the area, if a pursuit does run into a residential area we usually terminate due to safety for the community,” said Pebsworth.
Roughly two blocks away from where the pursuit was terminated the suspect vehicle crashed out on Hosea Dolphus Senior Avenue, hitting a witness vehicle.
“The suspect fled on foot, a witness yelled at him to come back and actually ran after him and the suspect then turned and fired off a round at the witness and the witnessed fired back a shot at him in self-defense and the witnessed did a have a concealed handgun licensed,’ said Pebsworth.
The Lufkin Police Department says other witnesses have been assisting in the incident.
“There were a lot of people that witnessed this incident, the traffic incident and the shooting back and forth and so people have been cooperative, and we are just following up on those leads,” said Pebsworth.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their office.
