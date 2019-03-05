Man’s tick bite leads to meat allergy

NASHVILLE (WKRN/CNN) - A man in Tennessee is now allergic to red meat because of a tick bite.
Chris Aycock was bitten by a lone-star tick about six months ago.
He said the only thing that happened then was a mark on his skin, which stayed there for about two weeks.
Everything was fine until he developed a case of anaphylactic shock in December after a particularly meat-heavy breakfast.
It sent him to the emergency room.
Afterward, an allergist diagnosed him with alpha-gal syndrome, which makes him allergic to any red meat.
Aycock says his allergy has led to some lifestyle changes.
"(I'm) learning a whole lot more about how to make chicken and turkey more palatable," he said.
Technically, alpha gal syndrome causes a person to be allergic to a carbohydrate that's found in meat that comes from any animal with hooves.
For most people, the syndrome goes away with time.
