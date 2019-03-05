’Mission Possible’ conference at SFA to address technology’s impact on mental health

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - If you find it hard to unplug at the end of the day, a mental health conference planned at Stephen F. Austin State University will focus on finding balance in a tech-heavy world.
The Mission Possible conference will focus on achieving that balance mentally and physically on a daily basis. The conference will also focus on how you can integrate the ideas into practice.
“There’s a lot of different topics, we have about 30 different presenters giving breakouts all day long,” said Kinnie Reina of Burke Mental Health Services of Nacogdoches. “We’ll be talking about balance, but then also we’ll have some stuff on internet security for kids, and then things on human trafficking and how that’s affecting us in the real world.”
Speakers will also suggest how guests can take “mental vacations”, as well as the benefits of aromatherapy and restorative yoga, which will be demonstrated.
“We offer it for... anybody that is interested, or has a loved one that deals with mental illness, you know, ways that you can them or help yourselves,” said Reina.
If you’d like to register for the conference, please visit the Burke Mental Health Services website for more information. You can also find the agenda and preview all of the different topics offered before the March 13 conference.
