No students injured in crash involving Nacogdoches ISD school bus

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - No students were injured when Nacogdoches ISD school bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.
The district reported Nacogdoches ISD bus number 16 collided with a car near the intersection of Park Street and University Drive at about 7:15 a.m. Fifty-eight students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Nacogdoches police and fire responded to the scene. Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue units checked out students on the scene and no injuries were reported.
After the scene was cleared the bus continued on its route and dropped off the students at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.