Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are finally seeing some sunshine across East Texas Today. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 40s by the afternoon. You will still want to bring along the jacket today as north winds will make it feel a bit cooler. Overnight tonight we will once again sink below freezing so make sure any outdoor pets and plants are brought inside. Tomorrow we will keep the sunshine and continue to warm up into the middle 50s. Thursday clouds and slight rain chances return with temperatures warming into the middle 60s. Friday and Saturday are looking to be the best day to see stronger showers and there is a possibility of seeing isolated thunderstorms. Those will also be out warmest days with temperatures in the middle 70s. A cold front comes through on Saturday evening and will take away all of the wet weather and leave us with sunny skies and 60s for Sunday and Monday.