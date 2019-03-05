WEBXTRA: Angelina College gets bye in 1st round of Region 14 basketball tournament

SHREVEPORT, LA. TX (KTRE) - Because they are the No. 2 seed in the south zone, the Angelina College Roadrunners earned a first-round bye in NJCAA’s Region 14 basketball tournament.
The tournament, which starts today, will be played at Centenary College’s Gold Dome. Angelina College will face the winner of the Blinn and Panola game.
Coming into the season, polls predicted Angelina College would finish near the bottom of Region 14 because this is Nick Wade’s first season as head coach and because the team has a large number of freshman players.
Wade and his team proved the predictions wrong.
“We went through bad times and losing streaks, but these guys came to work every day,” Wade said.
Many East Texas junior or community college teams will have men’s or women’s teams playing in the NJCAA basketball tournament.
