WEBXTRA: City of Nacogdoches will now be requiring backflow prevention devices

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has taken a step to further protect groundwater from contamination.
The City of Nacogdoches recently amended a city ordinance so that it will allow them enforcement authority to require all commercial businesses to install back flow prevention devices to prevent further contamination of groundwater.
Steve Bartlett, Nacogdoches’ city engineer, said they worked with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to create the amendment. He added that the devices will be required both inside and outside businesses within the city limits.
All of the car washes, restaurants, and manufacturing facilities in the city will have to have the devices. Bartlett said they would be working with businesses to see what is needed at each location.
