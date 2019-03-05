WEBXTRA: Riley Thomspon hopes to be next American Idol

MABANK, TX (KLTV) - Riley Thompson, a sophomore at Mabank High School, hopes to be the next American Idol.
Riley was one of four East Texans who auditioned to compete on the “American Idol” TV show’s newest season.
She stays busy. In addition to being an active member of the Mabank High School cheerleading squad, Riley is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player who dreams of being a country music star. We’ll have more of the interview with Riley later today.
Season 2 of American Idol premiered on March 3 and airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. central. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie return to the show.
